How Paul Pierce Really Feels About Lakers Drafting Bronny James

With the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the 6-foot-2 guard can make NBA history with just one game.

If James takes the court with his father LeBron James, it will be the first time a father and son duo have played together in NBA history, and that fact has not eluded Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

“The more and more I think about this, this is the most fascinating thing we’ve ever seen in sports,” Pierce said on “Undisputed” on Friday. “A father-son combination.”

Pierce added there are plenty of fathers who were once NBA players watching their sons play in the league and brothers who play together, but because of the longevity of basketball players, fathers have not been able to play with their sons.

The 2008 NBA champion added that he can’t wait to see the documentary about the elder James’s journey from high school to the present.

“The more and more I thought about LeBron’s story, they’re going to have to make this a 10-20 part series,” Pierce said. “It’s not going to be enough for just a documentary because this is going to go all the way back to LeBron James in high school and how he rose with the expectations, all the way to different franchises winning, to now your son is in the NBA playing with you on the most storied franchise in NBA history.

“I don’t know; this might be the greatest story ever told.”