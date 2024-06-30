Jakub Lauko Says ‘Thank You’ To Bruins On Social Media

The Bruins traded gritty winger Jakub Lauko, who had been in and out of the lineup throughout his career in Boston, to the Minnesota Wild.

While much of Lauko’s social media activity revolved around “Lord of the Rings,” the 24-year-old posted a message on his Instagram account to the Bruins organization.

“Thank you @nhlbruins & @ahlbruins for unforgettable 6 years,” Lauko wrote. “Excited to get things going with @minnesotawild”

The post was flanked with Black and Gold hearts for the Bruins and a single green heart for the Wild.

Several of Lauko’s Boston teammates, including Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy, and Linus Ullmark, liked the post, and the Wild’s social team replied, “Welcome to the State of Hockey!”

The Bruins posted on their social network pages as well with a simple “Thank you, Lauks.”

Lauko was selected 77th overall in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Bruins AHL affiliate in Providence before cracking the lineup in Boston in the 2022-23 season. He played 83 games for the Bruins and scored 11 points. He became a fan favorite for his physical play on the ice. Even though he only played 60 games for the Bruins last season, he was second on the team with 176 hits, averaging just 9:49 minutes of ice time.