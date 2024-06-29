The Bruins made a trade during the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft that included a forward swap.

Boston on Saturday traded Jakub Lauko and the 122nd pick of this year’s draft to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Vinni Lettieri and the 110th pick in this year’s draft. The B’s selected defenseman Elliott Groenewold of the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders with the No. 110 selection.

Lauko was selected 77th overall in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Providence Bruins before finding a role in the lineup in the last two seasons. The 24-year-old was in and out of the lineup, but “Grapes” became a fan favorite due to his personality off the ice and for his physical and gutsy play on the ice.

Lettieri has been a journeyman in the NHL. He first signed with Boston in 2022 and impressed in Providence. However, he suffered an injury a day after his Boston call-up but did play one game for the Bruins at the end of the 2022-23 season. He signed with Minnesota as a free agent last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston had two picks — a fifth- and sixth-round pick — after trading up to No. 110.