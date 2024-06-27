Jarren Duran Shouts Out These Red Sox Prospects As ‘Specimens’

The Boston Red Sox farm system has been getting strong talent in recent years and Jarren Duran recognized some of the players that Boston fans can look out for in the years to come.

Outfielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and catcher Kyle Teel have all been tearing up the Red Sox’s farm system. When asked about the three young players, Duran had high praise for them.

“I love those three guys,” Duran said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “They are just such a class act and just freak athletes dude. The kids that are coming up and doing this out of high school are absolute specimens. When I was in high school, I wasn’t doing what (explicit) Marcelo Mayer was doing, like that guy’s an absolute stud.”

At 21 years old, Mayer has been a bright spot in the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs lineup. The shortstop is hitting .308 with a .373 on-base percentage through 64 games. He has brought in 34 RBIs on 78 hits, including six homeruns and 25 doubles.

Teel was drafted 14th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft and quickly made his way from rookie ball to Double-A in the same year. He is batting .311 with 46 RBIs in 56 games with Portland this season.

Duran shouted Teel out not just for his baseball skills, but also for being a DJ.

“Well, if you guys didn’t know, (Teel) is also a DJ,” Duran said. “I guess he had a DJ session in Florid. I didn’t get to go to it because we had a game, but I guess he’s a DJ.”

Anthony in 2023 made his way from Single-A to Double-A and has been a reliable player for Portland. The 20-year-old is batting .254 and has .968 fielding percentage in center field.

While it’s unknown when the three players will make their way to the major leagues, Duran has already become a fan of them.