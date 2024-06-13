Luka Doncic’s offense hasn’t been a problem for the Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The star guard leads all players with 29.7 points per game through three contests.

Doncic’s defense, however, has been legitimately troubling for Dallas.

The Celtics made a clear effort to attack Doncic in the first three Finals showdowns through switches, off-ball actions and other maneuvers. Doncic, similar to the pair of contests at TD Garden, wasn’t able to handle the pressure in Game 3 when he fouled out in crunch time after the Mavericks mounted a furious rally at American Airlines Center.

Doncic’s poor effort on the defensive end is a big reason why Dallas is down 0-3 in the best-of-seven set, and it prompted a call-out from his head coach Wednesday night.

“Yeah, he’s definitely got a bullseye on his chest,” Kidd told reporters after the Mavs’ 106-99 loss. “So, he’s got to be able to guard and understand that we’re there to protect him and help him if he does get beat. Again, he’s carrying a load offensively. They are putting him in every pick-and-roll and iso. So, he’s got to be able to play the game where he can rest on offense and let others carry the load.”

Doncic would be wise to heed Kidd’s advice. But at this point, any defensive improvements might be too little, too late. The Celtics are in complete control of the Finals, and there’s been nothing to suggest they will let their foot off the gas and let the Mavericks make the series interesting.

Boston will try to complete a sweep and claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Friday night in Dallas. Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.