Jayson Tatum Makes Funny Admission About Legendary Celtic

Jayson Tatum was very much a student in his rookie season with the Celtics.

The 2017-18 campaign saw Tatum transition from a college star to an NBA player with enormous potential. The Duke product also was learning about life, in general, as he was still a teenager when he first donned the No. 0 green jersey.

And like many youngsters who came before him, Tatum received an education in Celtics history as the ball started rolling on his tenure in Boston. The five-time All-Star was asked about those teachings Sunday, and he admitted to being behind the eight ball when he first arrived.

“I had no idea who Cedric Maxwell was. I thought he was just, like, a radio guy,” Tatum told reporters, per a video from Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. “I didn’t know he played on the team, he won Finals MVP. There were different instances throughout the season my rookie year where I would learn about different people that played an intricate part in this organization. The history throughout the Celtics and what the Celtics mean to the game of basketball. You just grow a level of appreciation through your time here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tatum will have an opportunity to etch his name in Celtics lore alongside Maxwell on Monday night. Although running mate Jaylen Brown is the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win Finals MVP, Tatum could put himself in the conversation with a dominant showing in Game 5.

Boston and Dallas are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.