It’s going to be hard to hear yourself think in TD Garden on Monday.

The Celtics were unable to close things out in Game 4 at American Airlines Center on Friday, falling in a historically bad effort on the road. Boston has three more chances to capture Banner 18, though, and first up on the list is a return home to potentially put the Dallas Mavericks away in front of nearly 20,000 crazed Green Teamers.

Jayson Tatum expects it to be unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“I think it’s going to be as loud as it’s ever been in my seven years of being a Celtic,” Tatum said, per league-provided transcript. “I’m excited to go back home, celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday and compete for a championship on Monday. It should be a lot of fun.”

Tatum has played in 311 career games at TD Garden, but none have come close to the importance of Game 5. It’s an opportunity for him to finally reach the mountaintop after falling short two years ago against the Golden State Warriors.

It’s an opportunity for a city to finally capture that ever-elusive Banner 18.

Boston isn’t going to cruise to a victory, at least not if Game 4 was any indication. The C’s seem to be up for the challenge, and now get an opportunity with their fans behind them. Jaylen Brown called on them earlier in the series, and we all know how well it worked that time.

“These are the moments that can make you or break you,” Brown said Friday. “We have to reassemble. We have to look at it and learn from it, and then we’ve got to embrace it and attack it. It’s going to be hard to do what we’re trying to do. We didn’t expect anything to be easy, but it’s no reason to lose our head.”