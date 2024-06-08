Kristaps Porzingis Hilariously Labels NBA Finals Moment As ‘WWE-Style’

Muhammad Ali before the Thrilla in Manilla. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at Wrestlemania. Morgan Wallen in any town south of Charleston, S.C. Kristaps Porzingis in Boston.

It’s very cool to be the subject of attention walking into an arena.

Porzingis found out Thursday, as he caused quite the stir prior to the Celtics’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Huge ovation for Kristaps Porzingis as he takes the floor for warm-ups



He looks fired up to be back pic.twitter.com/Im8lLyR0PP — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 7, 2024

“It was insane,” Porzingis said Saturday, per league-provided video. “I’m not gonna lie, just walking in the tunnel it was kinda like a WWE-style walk in. I didn’t even know it was for me at first, but walking out and hearing the crowd roar was — it was real excitement to start the game and give everything to these fans that came to support.”

The only thing missing was the sound of glass shattering.

The Celtics even got a kick out of his unofficial entrance, as Jayson Tatum was mic’d up for the game and razzed Porzingis for the grandeur of it all in a conversation with Derrick White.

Jaylen Brown expects the crowd to be louder Sunday for Game 2, so perhaps we get an even more outlandish entrance for Porzingis.