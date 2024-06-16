Kyrie Irving experienced the pressure of playing for the Boston Celtics, and he’s now offered a warning of sorts to those who might be interested in it.

“You just expect to have a magnifying glass on you everywhere you go,” the Dallas Mavericks star told reporters Sunday ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, per a league-provided transcript.

“I don’t think Boston appreciates being kind of second class to New York in terms of the media capital of the world, but this is the media capital of the world as well. There’s a lot of history here off the court.”

Irving expressed how the community is “integrated” in the Celtics, and said it’s what makes the Green great. But he clearly believes any player interested in playing for Boston should understand what comes with it.

“If any player is coming here, getting drafted here, thinking about coming here for free agency, getting traded here, I just think do your homework and make sure you know what you’re getting yourself into,” Irving said. “That’s something I could offer.”

Irving has been Enemy No. 1 since his departure from Boston. Those feelings followed Irving to Brooklyn and now to Dallas, proven as Irving has heard raucous chants from the TD Garden crowd during the NBA Finals.

Irving will have to fend off Green Teamers at least one more time as the Mavericks enter a win-or-go-home Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday night.