LeBron James Offers Reaction To Lakers Drafting Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James practically spoke it into existence.

After years of voicing his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, the elder James will get that chance after the Lakers used the 55th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft to select Bronny James.

LeBron James, 39, offered his reaction to being on the same team as his 19-year-old son with an Instagram post, which he captioned “LEGACY!!!!!!” and he shared a photo of himself during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers with Bronny James sitting next to him on the bench.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron James was “very emotional” when he gave a champagne toast at his son’s draft party, which was held in New York among close friends and family.

James certainly understands the gravity of the moment. The two will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

“In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters, per McMenamin. “We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out … but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”

The Lakers drafting Bronny James did come with controversy with many feeling he only got the call from Los Angeles due to his father. James’ credentials paled in comparison to other NBA draft hopefuls as he averaged only 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting from the field and 26.7% shooting from 3-point range in his one season at USC. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski even went on an epic rant defending the Lakers’ selection.

The critics probably won’t bother the James family much as they got what they wanted in the end with father and son linking up as teammates.