Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd hasn’t had a great performance in the NBA Finals, but Game 4 on Friday represents an opportunity for him to turn things around.

He got off to a rough start.

Kidd, in trying to explain the importance of playing a complete game in his pre-game media session, made a pretty notable flub as it relates to one of the more basic elements of the NBA.

“I think we all understand what (the series score) is,” Kidd said, per league-provided transcript. “It’s not so much that we are going to harp on that, but understanding that we’ve got to play 40 minutes of our best basketball tonight, and that’s what we’re talking about.”

The Mavericks have been fine through 40 minutes in this series, it’s just those pesky final eight that have given them so much trouble.

Kidd obviously knows how many minutes there are in a regulation game, but choosing to round down before a potential series clincher probably wasn’t the best direction to go in. He later corrected himself, displaying his knowledge of how much time will actually tick off the clock.

“The gas tank has to be empty at the pace of not walking but running for 48 minutes,” Kidd said.

Will the Mavericks put his words into action? It remains to be seen.