The Boston Celtics are up 2-0 in the NBA Finals heading into Game 3 on Wednesday night, but Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington doesn’t think the reason his team is behind is from their lack of offense.

“We’re just missing open looks,” Washington told reporters Tuesday, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “I don’t think it’s because of their defense. Sometimes they’re late shot clock or bad shots. Sometimes they’ll go in and we just have to take better ones and shoot them with confidence.”

The Celtics have taken convincing wins against the Mavericks during the Finals. In Game 1, Boston took a 107-89 win over Dallas, and Game 2 was a 105-98 win.

In Game 2, Washington totaled 40 minutes on the court and had 17 points. He shot 46.2% from the field and had seven rebounds, one assist and one block.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Celtics in Game 2, they shot 45.2% from the field. Boston also had 41 total rebounds, including 31 defensive rebounds.

On the other hand, the Mavericks shot 47.5% from the floor. The team also had 43 rebounds and five steals.

The Celtics will take on the Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night in Dallas at 8:30 p.m. E.T.