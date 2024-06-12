Kristaps Porzingis made it clear he will do absolutely everything in his power to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

And if and when the Celtics star takes the American Airlines Center floor, he will leave it all on the court in an effort to help Boston come out on top.

Porzingis expressed his commitment to winning in very blunt terms after Sunday’s Game 2, which saw the veteran big man injure his lower leg. Porzingis did his best to swat injury concerns, noting how he’s willing to “die out there” with the Celtics so close to a championship.

The 28-year-old was asked to revisit that remark Tuesday after Boston put out a less-than-ideal injury update on his health status. Porzingis, surely to the delight of Green Teamers, didn’t backtrack.

“Yeah, I’m living by those words. Of course,” Porzingis told reporters, per an NBA TV video. “I mean, I hope not. But if it comes to that to win, I guess.”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla described Porzingis’ latest injury as “serious,” but the ninth-year pro himself sounded optimistic about his chances of playing in Game 3. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski also reported there’s been “no indication” Porzingis will be sidelined for the latest NBA Finals clash.

Of course, fans will have to wait until closer to tipoff for a definitive ruling on Porzingis. The Celtics and the Mavericks are scheduled to get things going at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.