Jarren Duran cannot be stopped in recent weeks, leading the Boston Red Sox to 11 wins in their last 14 games.

Duran enters play Tuesday with a 14-game hitting streak and fresh off of his first career walk-off hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The Red Sox are getting hot as the summer begins, largely due in part to Duran’s all-around impact.

MLB Network’s Sean Casey, who ended his career with the Red Sox in 2008, gave glowing reviews of the outfielder’s recent stretch.

“This guy flat-out rakes,” Casey shared on “MLB Central” Tuesday. “You see it last night with the walk-off. Six-six tie. This guy loves these moments. He wants the big moment. … You’re talking about a gap-to-gap, line-to-line guy. This guy can do everything. Tough guy to pitch to, right?”

You can check out the full segment here.

Casey highlighted the offense surge Duran sparked after slightly adjusting his leg kick through the timing of his swing at the plate. The Red Sox outfielder continues to make impact plays as a baserunner (20 stolen bases) and as a defender, highlighted by a game-saving catch to close out a series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Speaking of the Reds, Casey shared that he sees shades of legendary Cincinnati champion Pete Rose, nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” when watching Duran play with the impact he makes for the Red Sox. He believes the national audience needs to follow that style of play with Duran.

“Let’s start paying attention, America, to what he’s doing,” Casey said. “… Let’s all start paying attention and seeing what this guy is doing night in and night out.”

Duran looks to lead the Red Sox to a fifth-consecutive series win when Boston hosts the Blue Jays on Tuesday in the middle of a three-game set. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.