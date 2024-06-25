The Boston Red Sox secured a series-opening 7-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in electrifying walk-off fashion Monday night at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 43-36, reaching a season-best seven games above .500, while the Blue Jays dropped to 35-43.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Toronto underwent a pitching duel to begin their three-game set, which quickly became a thrilling late-game slugfest.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora signaled to Boston’s bullpen and called upon Isaiah Campbell, which began a daunting collapse. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took an offering from the right-hander 471 feet over the Green Monster, putting Toronto ahead convincingly at the time.

Romy González came off the bench to complete a four-run rally in the eighth inning by uplifting the Fenway Park crowd with a first-pitch single to knot up the score even at 6-6. With the 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics in attendance, the Red Sox didn’t want go down without mustering up some late-game fireworks.

The pendallum completely swung Boston’s way in the bottom of the ninth inning when a balk by Toronto’s Zach Pop placed Ceddanne Rafaela in scoring poistion with nobody out. Jarren Duran singled to right field, plating home the game-winning run to send the Red Sox right back to the win column safe and sound.

Boston’s lineup didn’t give up, and it cost the Blue Jays, who’ve now lost seven straight. The Red Sox showed a commendable fight until the end against an American League East rival amid what’s been an encouraging stretch by Boston — the Red Sox entered the night a season-best six games over .500 and winners in eight of their previous 10 games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran, who’s been among the most underappreciated outfielders in MLB, went 3-for-5 at the plate with the night’s most important RBI. The 27-year-old also notched his first-career walk-off base hit in the process.

— Red Sox infielder David Hamilton sparked the late-game rally by crushing a two-run home run in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old finished 1-for-4 at the plate, and successfully charged Toronto’s defense for a dropped infield pop fly with two outs in the frame.

— Guerrero launched a towering three-run blast, giving the Blue Jays a four-run advantage over the Red Sox. The three-time All-Star finished 3-for-4 at the dish with a double as well.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their three-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.