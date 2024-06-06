The Celtics are back in the NBA Finals, taking their third swing at Banner 18 with arch-nemesis Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks standing in Boston’s way.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have endured plenty of defeat during their previous four shared trips to the Eastern Conference finals. Boston’s co-stars still recall the gut-wrenching ending of walking off the TD Garden’s parquet as the Warriors celebrated, covered in confetti and champagne. Therefore, after a blockbuster-filled offseason, a league-best 64-win regular season, and a 12-2 run this postseason, it’s up to the Celtics to rise to the occasion.

With Game 1 just hours away from its 8:30 p.m. ET scheduled tip-off at TD Garden, it’s time to take a pre-Finals stance. Which team will come out victorious, hosting a Larry O’Brien Trophy, and who will win Finals MVP?

Here are the official NESN Digital staff predictions before the Celtics and Mavericks square off in Game 1:

Greg Dudek: Celtics over Mavericks in five games

Just don’t see how the Mavericks can consistently defend Boston’s multitude of options who can all splash in 3-pointers. Plus, the Celtics are well-suited to match up with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic thanks to a strong defensive backcourt tandem in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

Jayson Tatum came up short in the Finals two years ago, but it won’t be a repeat performance this time around for the Celtics star. Tatum has to be taking all the playoff criticism personally and with an all-around showing against the Mavs, will hold the trump card with Finals MVP in tow.

Gio Rivera: Celtics over Mavericks in five games

Sometimes destiny overrules all else, and there’s no team more overdue than the Celtics this postseason. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have fended off the outside noise from Opening Night in October, the blockbuster additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been (chefs kiss) spotless, and coming full circle with Boston enemy Kyrie Irving is Hollywood-esque.

Tatum coming up short of a second-career Eastern Conference finals MVP honor, Brown being questioned after signing a record-setting contract in the offseason, and 16 years without raising a banner at TD Garden should spark enough motivation. And with all that (presumed) hunger for redemption, Tatum is perfectly positioned to emerge as the MVP of the Finals.

Gayle Troiani: Celtics over Mavericks in six games

I believe the Celtics will capture Banner No. 18 in six games. Boston has a lot more depth than Dallas on offense and defense, especially with Kristaps Porzingis reportedly returning. The MVP with be Jaylen Brown.

Keagan Stiefel: Celtics over Mavericks in six games

It’s always difficult picking against the best player in the series (Luka Doncic), but I haven’t seen anything from the Celtics that leads me to believe they can’t wipe the floor with this Mavericks team. I’m not sure it will be as close as a six-game series would indicate. Doncic will steal one or two games, but Boston is a better team.

Tim Crowley: Celtics over Mavericks in six games

Dallas can compete and has the talent to challenge Boston. Luka’s late-game shot-making could steal at least a game and the Mavericks are going to make this a series. Ultimately, the Celtics went 12-2 this postseason and now get as good of a late-postseason addition as possible with Porzingis returning. Tatum and Brown rise to the occasion as the Celtics capture Banner 18.