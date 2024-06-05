BOSTON — Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are the two best perimeter defenders for the Boston Celtics.

That means the backcourt duo will draw the toughest defensive assignment in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Holiday and White will be tasked at points with defending Mavericks guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Celtics will need Holiday and White extremely engaged on that end of the court if they want to have a chance at slowing down the high-volume scorers.

Holiday and White already appear to be in lockstep as they both gave the same sly answer Wednesday during NBA Finals media day at TD Garden as to what they can do to thwart the Mavericks’ star tandem.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pray,” Holiday said.

“Pray they miss,” White said.

It’s going to take more than just praying to get the job done against Doncic and Irving, though. Doncic, who has been named to the All-NBA First Team five straight seasons, is close to averaging a triple-double in the postseason by averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Irving isn’t terribly far off from that and turned in a terrific Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Irving, who is one of only a few players from both sides who already has tasted an NBA championship, is averaging 22.8 points and shooting 42.1% from 3-point range in the postseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Holiday could see time on Irving, but believes it will take more than just him to get the job done against a player who has offensive wizardry in his bag of tricks.

“I think it’s just familiarity,” Holiday said. “Just I think knowing each other’s game, doing your best to stay in front of him, trying to take away the things that will probably hurt you the most. Probably most of all having help. Him being able to see multiple guys on the court, making it look like it’s crowded, making shots as tough as possible, even though he’s a tough shot-maker.”

Holiday and White certainly aren’t underestimating what Doncic and Irving can do on the court in this series. They would be foolish to do that.

But how effective their defense is on Doncic and Irving will be a major determining factor in how the Finals plays out.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re special,” White said. “They make tough shots. You just got to try to make it difficult for them for 48 minutes and embrace that challenge.”