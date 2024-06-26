NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon Traded Before Draft

Malcolm Brogdon underwent the abrupt change of scenery when dealt last offseason by the Celtics, and less than two hours before Wednesday night’s 2024 NBA Draft, the 31-year-old met that same fate — yet again.

The Trail Blazers traded Brogdon, the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, the most favorable of Portland’s 2029 draft selections plus two second-rounders, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, to the Wizards in exchange for Deni Avdija. This marks the second time in as many offseasons to which Brogdon, the 2023 NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, was dealt.

Brogdon was acquired by the Celtics in the summer of 2022 from the Pacers as Boston surrendered a five-player package plus a 2023 first-round selection. At the time, Brogodon provided the Celtics with an effective, tamed, and mellow guard to play behind Derrick White and Marcus Smart, giving Boston starter-level production while playing off the bench.

Now, the future is unclear for Brodgon.

The Washington Wizards are trading F Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/inF8ezNZtL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

While the eight-year veteran joined the second-to-worst Eastern Conference team last season (15-67) in Washington, that doesn’t rule out contenders across the league calling the Wizards in hopes of adding Brogdon to their rotations ahead of next season.

Brogdon averaged 15.7 points with 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 44% from the field in 39 games this past season in Portland — Brogdon suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury in February. Despite rumors suggesting teams were on the hunt to pry Brogdon away from the Trail Blazers, the 2017 Rookie of the Year accepted the veteran leader’s role and shouldered the youngest (23.9 years old on average) roster in the NBA.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens flipped Brogdon — alongside Robert Williams III and two first-round draft selections — to acquire now-two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.