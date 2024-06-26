The Celtics have not used their first-round pick in the NBA draft since 2020, and that streak could continue this year.

Boston has multiple options with the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Kristaps Porzinigis missing the start of the season could factor into the selection. However, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted that whoever they draft might not get into a healthy rotation right away. It might be why it won’t stand pat Wednesday night.

Stevens and his staff “have been busy exploring scenarios” with their draft picks ahead of the first round, according to MassLive’s Brian Robb. The talks center around Boston’s desire to acquire more draft compensation. Along with the No. 30 pick, the Celtics have the No. 54 pick from the Dallas Mavericks.

Robb highlighted the motivations behind the draft talks when he pointed out the Celtics made four separate trades on draft night last year, and the capital acquired helped them trade for Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer before the trade deadline. An NBA source also told MassLive the C’s are making it a priority to re-sign Derrick White and Sam Hauser, and the finances of signing a first-round pick could get in the way of that.

Stevens is trying to mix short-term contention with long-term flexibility, and he and his team will need to be creative with four open roster spots after Oshae Brissett reportedly declined his player option.