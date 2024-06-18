NESN Talent Gets Taste Of Big Leagues With Annual Media Game

Fenway Park wasn’t just the site for the Boston Red Sox to take on the New York Yankees this past weekend.

The venerable ballpark also played host to the annual media game between the two rival cities press corps.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Jahmai Webster took part in Boston’s 9-3 win over New York and they shared their experience playing on the big league diamond during the latest episode of the “Extra Time” podcast.

“Every year we have a Boston versus New York media game,” Pellerin said. “When the Yankees are in town for a series, they basically come to an agreement on a date where we can play at Fenway and then later in the year they play in New York. This year I was back in the mix, had a good game, was catching and we came out with a victory Jahmai. It was a pretty good game.”

Webster was happy for the win but was “steaming” over misplaying a ball in the outfield. He’ll get his chance at redemption when the two sides play again in September at Yankee Stadium with bragging rights on the line.

You can catch all episodes of the “Extra Time” podcast here.