NESN Wins Four New England Emmy Awards; Receives 14 Nominations

NESN received a total of four regional Emmy Awards and 14 nominations across 12 categories at the 47th New England Emmy Award ceremony. NESN has garnered 163 nominations and 51 wins across the last decade.

The four New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:

SPORTS – ONE-TIME SPECIAL: A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection

Howard Zalkowitz, Executive Producer

Justine Pouravelis, Director

Dominic DiPalermo, Audio Engineer

Rick Booth, Director Creative Services

Sharrieff Hall, Art Director

Thomas Csizmadia, Designer

Brian Zechello, Producer

Tyler Borges, Producer

Steven Garabedian, Producer

Aiyana Langa, Content Producer

Stephen Tagarelis, Photographer

Steve DaSilva, Photographer

Bobby Swan, Photographer

Shaun Blaney, Photographer

Steve Zirnkilton, Narrator

EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT: 2023 NESN Composite

Bethany Marshall, Editor

Vincent Rubinaccio, Editor

Jeff Reagan, Editor

Paige Rush, Editor

EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT: A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection

Justine Pouravelis, Senior Editor

Tyler Borges, Senior Editor



AUDIO: Composite of Red Sox Spring Training 2023

George Morgan, Lead Audio Engineer

Dominic DiPalermo, Audio Engineer

Zach Saunders, Audio Engineer

NESN’s Nominations:

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION: NESN Clubhouse

Paul Paquette, Producer

Jaden Onwuakor, Host

Sophia O’Brien, Host

Alex Chen, Content Producer

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE: Bruins Pre-Postgame on NESN

Sean Allen, Senior Producer

John Ziomek, Senior Producer

Todd Kerrissey, Content Producer

Anna Gregoire, Content Producer

Mark Mirlocca, Content Producer

Kelly Lewicki, Content Producer

Timothy Peterson, Editorial Analysis Producer

Sophia Jurksztowicz, Host

Adam Pellerin, Host

Andrew Raycroft, Analyst

Barry Pederson, Analyst

Billy Jaffe, Analyst

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE: Boston Globe Today Sports

Derrick Willand, Producer

Christopher Gasper, Host

Jennie Arruda, Director

Bobby Briggs, Graphics Designer

Thomas Barrett, Assistant Director

Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer

Andrew Rehbein, Editor

LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME: Red Sox on NESN

Amy Johnson, Coordinating Producer

Ben Johnston, Coordinating Director

Michael Narracci, Coordinating Director

Greg Sebastiao, Producer

Steven Garabedian, Remote Elements Producer

Brigitte Sheerin, Remote Graphics Producer

David O’Brien, Play-by-Play Announcer

Tim Wakefield, Analyst

Kevin Youkilis, Analyst

Lou Merloni, Analyst

Will Middlebrooks, Analyst

Jahmai Webster, Sideline Reporter

PROGRAM PROMOTION-NON-NEWS-SINGLE SPOT: 2023 NESN/Red Sox Fan Thank You

Rick Booth, Creative Director

Bethany Marshall, Supervising Producer

Vincent Rubinaccio, Sr. Producer

PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL-NON-NEWS CAMPAIGN: 2022-23 NESN/Bruins History Campaign

Rick Booth, Creative Director

Bethany Marshall, Supervising Producer

Vincent Rubinaccio, Sr. Producer

Jeff Reagan, Sr. Producer

Larissa Lee, Designer

REPORTER – SPORTS: Tom Caron

Tom Caron, Reporter

REPORTER – SPORTS: Sophia Jurksztowicz

Sophia Jurksztowicz, Reporter

GRAPHIC ARTS-MOTION GRAPHICS: Boston Globe Today Graphics Package

Sharrieff Hall, Motion Graphic Designer

Robin Hobart, Motion Graphic Designer

Larissa Lee, Motion Graphic Designer

Jonathan Diaz, Motion Graphic Designer

Thomas Csizmadia, Motion Graphic Designer

Bobby Briggs, Motion Graphic Designer

GRAPHIC ARTS-ART DIRECTION: Boston Globe Today – Art Direction

Sharrieff Hall, Art Director

Rick Booth, Creative Director

You can find many of the nominated stories the NESN 360 app, and they can become available to stream by authenticating with a TV provider or purchasing a subscription at NESN360.com.

Follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.