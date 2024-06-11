NESN Wins Four New England Emmy Awards; Receives 14 Nominations

NESN received a total of four regional Emmy Awards and 14 nominations across 12 categories at the 47th New England Emmy Award ceremony. NESN has garnered 163 nominations and 51 wins across the last decade.
The four New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:
SPORTS – ONE-TIME SPECIAL: A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection
Howard Zalkowitz, Executive Producer
Justine Pouravelis, Director
Dominic DiPalermo, Audio Engineer
Rick Booth, Director Creative Services
Sharrieff Hall, Art Director
Thomas Csizmadia, Designer
Brian Zechello, Producer
Tyler Borges, Producer
Steven Garabedian, Producer
Aiyana Langa, Content Producer
Stephen Tagarelis, Photographer
Steve DaSilva, Photographer
Bobby Swan, Photographer
Shaun Blaney, Photographer
Steve Zirnkilton, Narrator
EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT: 2023 NESN Composite
Bethany Marshall, Editor
Vincent Rubinaccio, Editor
Jeff Reagan, Editor
Paige Rush, Editor
EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT: A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection
Justine Pouravelis, Senior Editor
Tyler Borges, Senior Editor
AUDIO: Composite of Red Sox Spring Training 2023
George Morgan, Lead Audio Engineer
Dominic DiPalermo, Audio Engineer
Zach Saunders, Audio Engineer
NESN’s Nominations:
DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION: NESN Clubhouse
Paul Paquette, Producer
Jaden Onwuakor, Host
Sophia O’Brien, Host
Alex Chen, Content Producer
SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE: Bruins Pre-Postgame on NESN
Sean Allen, Senior Producer
John Ziomek, Senior Producer
Todd Kerrissey, Content Producer
Anna Gregoire, Content Producer
Mark Mirlocca, Content Producer
Kelly Lewicki, Content Producer
Timothy Peterson, Editorial Analysis Producer
Sophia Jurksztowicz, Host
Adam Pellerin, Host
Andrew Raycroft, Analyst
Barry Pederson, Analyst
Billy Jaffe, Analyst
SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE: Boston Globe Today Sports
Derrick Willand, Producer
Christopher Gasper, Host
Jennie Arruda, Director
Bobby Briggs, Graphics Designer
Thomas Barrett, Assistant Director
Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer
Andrew Rehbein, Editor
LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME: Red Sox on NESN
Amy Johnson, Coordinating Producer
Ben Johnston, Coordinating Director
Michael Narracci, Coordinating Director
Greg Sebastiao, Producer
Steven Garabedian, Remote Elements Producer
Brigitte Sheerin, Remote Graphics Producer
David O’Brien, Play-by-Play Announcer
Tim Wakefield, Analyst
Kevin Youkilis, Analyst
Lou Merloni, Analyst
Will Middlebrooks, Analyst
Jahmai Webster, Sideline Reporter
PROGRAM PROMOTION-NON-NEWS-SINGLE SPOT: 2023 NESN/Red Sox Fan Thank You
Rick Booth, Creative Director
Bethany Marshall, Supervising Producer
Vincent Rubinaccio, Sr. Producer
PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL-NON-NEWS CAMPAIGN: 2022-23 NESN/Bruins History Campaign
Rick Booth, Creative Director
Bethany Marshall, Supervising Producer
Vincent Rubinaccio, Sr. Producer
Jeff Reagan, Sr. Producer
Larissa Lee, Designer
REPORTER – SPORTS: Tom Caron
Tom Caron, Reporter
REPORTER – SPORTS: Sophia Jurksztowicz
Sophia Jurksztowicz, Reporter
GRAPHIC ARTS-MOTION GRAPHICS: Boston Globe Today Graphics Package
Sharrieff Hall, Motion Graphic Designer
Robin Hobart, Motion Graphic Designer
Larissa Lee, Motion Graphic Designer
Jonathan Diaz, Motion Graphic Designer
Thomas Csizmadia, Motion Graphic Designer
Bobby Briggs, Motion Graphic Designer
GRAPHIC ARTS-ART DIRECTION: Boston Globe Today – Art Direction
Sharrieff Hall, Art Director
Rick Booth, Creative Director
You can find many of the nominated stories the NESN 360 app, and they can become available to stream by authenticating with a TV provider or purchasing a subscription at NESN360.com.
Featured image via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Images