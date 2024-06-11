NESN Wins Four New England Emmy Awards; Receives 14 Nominations

NESN received a total of four regional Emmy Awards and 14 nominations across 12 categories at the 47th New England Emmy Award ceremony. NESN has garnered 163 nominations and 51 wins across the last decade.

The four New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:

SPORTS – ONE-TIME SPECIAL: A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection
Howard Zalkowitz, Executive Producer
Justine Pouravelis, Director
Dominic DiPalermo, Audio Engineer
Rick Booth, Director Creative Services
Sharrieff Hall, Art Director
Thomas Csizmadia, Designer
Brian Zechello, Producer
Tyler Borges, Producer
Steven Garabedian, Producer
Aiyana Langa, Content Producer
Stephen Tagarelis, Photographer
Steve DaSilva, Photographer
Bobby Swan, Photographer
Shaun Blaney, Photographer
Steve Zirnkilton, Narrator

EDITOR SHORT FORM CONTENT: 2023 NESN Composite
Bethany Marshall, Editor
Vincent Rubinaccio, Editor
Jeff Reagan, Editor
Paige Rush, Editor

Story continues below advertisement

EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT: A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection
Justine Pouravelis, Senior Editor
Tyler Borges, Senior Editor

AUDIO: Composite of Red Sox Spring Training 2023
George Morgan, Lead Audio Engineer
Dominic DiPalermo, Audio Engineer
Zach Saunders, Audio Engineer

NESN’s Nominations:

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION: NESN Clubhouse
Paul Paquette, Producer 
Jaden Onwuakor, Host 
Sophia O’Brien, Host 
Alex Chen, Content Producer

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE: Bruins Pre-Postgame on NESN 
Sean Allen, Senior Producer 
John Ziomek, Senior Producer 
Todd Kerrissey, Content Producer 
Anna Gregoire, Content Producer 
Mark Mirlocca, Content Producer 
Kelly Lewicki, Content Producer 
Timothy Peterson, Editorial Analysis Producer 
Sophia Jurksztowicz, Host 
Adam Pellerin, Host 
Andrew Raycroft, Analyst 
Barry Pederson, Analyst 
Billy Jaffe, Analyst

Story continues below advertisement

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE: Boston Globe Today Sports 
Derrick Willand, Producer 
Christopher Gasper, Host 
Jennie Arruda, Director 
Bobby Briggs, Graphics Designer 
Thomas Barrett, Assistant Director 
Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer 
Andrew Rehbein, Editor 

LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME: Red Sox on NESN 
Amy Johnson, Coordinating Producer
Ben Johnston, Coordinating Director
Michael Narracci, Coordinating Director
Greg Sebastiao, Producer
Steven Garabedian, Remote Elements Producer
Brigitte Sheerin, Remote Graphics Producer
David O’Brien, Play-by-Play Announcer 
Tim Wakefield, Analyst 
Kevin Youkilis, Analyst 
Lou Merloni, Analyst 
Will Middlebrooks, Analyst 
Jahmai Webster, Sideline Reporter

PROGRAM PROMOTION-NON-NEWS-SINGLE SPOT: 2023 NESN/Red Sox Fan Thank You 
Rick Booth, Creative Director 
Bethany Marshall, Supervising Producer 
Vincent Rubinaccio, Sr. Producer

PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL-NON-NEWS CAMPAIGN: 2022-23 NESN/Bruins History Campaign 
Rick Booth, Creative Director 
Bethany Marshall, Supervising Producer 
Vincent Rubinaccio, Sr. Producer 
Jeff Reagan, Sr. Producer 
Larissa Lee, Designer

Story continues below advertisement

REPORTER – SPORTS: Tom Caron
Tom Caron, Reporter

REPORTER – SPORTS: Sophia Jurksztowicz 
Sophia Jurksztowicz, Reporter

GRAPHIC ARTS-MOTION GRAPHICS: Boston Globe Today Graphics Package 
Sharrieff Hall, Motion Graphic Designer 
Robin Hobart, Motion Graphic Designer 
Larissa Lee, Motion Graphic Designer 
Jonathan Diaz, Motion Graphic Designer 
Thomas Csizmadia, Motion Graphic Designer 
Bobby Briggs, Motion Graphic Designer

GRAPHIC ARTS-ART DIRECTION: Boston Globe Today – Art Direction 
Sharrieff Hall, Art Director 
Rick Booth, Creative Director

Story continues below advertisement

You can find many of the nominated stories the NESN 360 app, and they can become available to stream by authenticating with a TV provider or purchasing a subscription at NESN360.com

Follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news. 

More:

NESN Wins Four New England Emmy Awards; Receives 14 Nominations

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Images