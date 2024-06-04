NHL Writer Makes Stanley Cup Rooting Case For Bruins Fans

The Stanley Cup Final is set, and that leaves Bruins and NHL fans wondering who they should be cheering for.

The Oilers punched their ticket to the final after closing out their series against the Dallas Stars. Edmonton will take on the Florida Panthers, who hope this season’s championship round fares better than last season’s.

Edmonton hopes to win its first title since the 1989-90 season, and Florida is seeking its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Hockey fans will tune in for Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, but there are different reasons to root for or against either side. The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe gave rooting interest for each NHL team and made a simple case for Bruins fans.

“It won’t be easy for old-time Bruins fans to back the Oilers, a team that beat them in the final in both 1988 and 1990, denying Ray Bourque the Stanley Cup that he never could win in Boston,” McIndoe wrote. “But it would be even harder to root for a Panthers team that’s ended the Bruins’ season in each of the last two years, so suck it up, grandpa.”

McIndoe chose recency bias over legacy fans. There also might be a rooting interest in the Oilers after David Pastrnak revealed last week he hoped Leon Draisaitl would join Boston.

Which team will you be cheering for or hope will lose in the final? Sound off in the comments.