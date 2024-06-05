Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning championships.

In the more than two decades the future Hall of Fame quarterback played in the NFL, he won seven Super Bowl titles — six with the New England Patriots.

Although he may have left New England after 20 years, Boston appears to be still near and dear to him.

The Celtics released the fourth installment of their “All In” docuseries, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. The video features Brady sharing what he believes being a champion is all about.

“Being a champion is a desire to achieve,” Brady said, in the video. “A lot of people want to be in that big moment, but they’re very fearful of what comes when they don’t get it done the way they want. The mindset is always, ‘no fear’ and to prove to everybody how much they trust each other, how much they care about one another, and to prove the desire they have to accomplish something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you.”

Along with the cameo, Brady also sent a message on X.

The message was simple and echoed his commentary in the docuseries opening, “No fear. You ready?”

Brady has shown his support for the Celtics in the past. Last season, he sent Jayson Tatum an autographed No. 12 New England Patriots jersey with a message that read, “L.F.G. I love watching you play! Good luck. 7X SB champ.”

The Celtics will begin the final phase of their quest for Banner No. 18 when they battle the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.