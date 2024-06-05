The Oilers have won the Stanley Cup five times in franchise history — two of them against the Boston Bruins.

Edmonton has the opportunity to erase a 31-year national drought if the club can defeat the Florida Panthers and become the first Canadian team to capture the coveted trophy since the Montreal Canadiens’ 1993 championship.

The Oilers haven’t reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2006 when they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. The Panthers are heading back to the championship series after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last season.

When asked if the Panthers have an edge entering the series given they were in the same place last year, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch referenced an NFL team that had plenty of Super Bowl appearances without a win.

“Yeah, experience is good. I don’t know how much experience is beneficial. You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is,” Knoblauch told reporters on Tuesday, per Sportsnet. “I think the biggest thing is having the confidence to play. When our guys are playing their best, they should have confidence.”

"You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is."



Kris Knoblauch on the Panthers reaching the #StanleyCup Final for the second straight year. pic.twitter.com/UUib2APsFj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2024

The Bills’ struggles in the championship game have been well-documented throughout the years. Beginning in 1991, Scott Norwood’s famous “wide right” 47-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds left. Unfortunately for Buffalo fans, that game started the Bills’ string of four consecutive Super Bowl losses.

Knoblauch looks to become the eighth coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after taking over midway through the season after Edmonton fired Jay Woodcroft earlier in the season.

The Oilers and Panthers met twice in the regular season with Florida winning both by a combined score of 10-4.

Bruins fans will have to decide which team to root for — the Oilers or Panthers. Choosing between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl or Matthew Tkachuck and Sam Bennett may make the decision easier for some fans.

The Stanley Cup Final gets underway Saturday night when Florida hosts Edmonton at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.