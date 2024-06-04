FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on Tuesday morning weighed in on Drake Maye taking third-team snaps during previous OTA practices.

“We always talk about earning your reps around here,” Van Pelt said before the start of New England’s eighth OTA session at Gillette Stadium. “As he continues to grow and have successful practices, and start stacking those, then we can think about moving him up the depth chart.”

Well, Maye already is on the move.

Maye, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, received second-team snaps behind only veteran Jacoby Brissett on Tuesday. He previously was behind both Brissett and incumbent signal-caller Bailey Zappe.

Van Pelt, speaking to the media for the first time since Maye was drafted, said the North Carolina product has been “impressive.” Van Pelt complimented Maye for his ability to take what he’s learning in the classroom and individual drills and apply it to competitive team drills.

Van Pelt noted a few specific areas Maye has showed improvement.

“The biggest thing we’re working on with him right now is calling plays from the huddle, which is new to a lot of these college guys. And then just playing in rhythm and time with your feet,” Van Pelt said. “Those are the biggest strides, I’d say, he’s made over the last few weeks.”

When asked if there was a specific area Maye has surprised him, Van Pelt responded: “I’d say the ability to pick up the footwork changes. It’s a big change for a guy to come in and completely change the footwork, but we did it right away and he’s embraced it.”

Maye has spent 12-14 hours at the facility per day, Van Pelt said. The rookie QB believes he’s catching on to the terminology, and Van Pelt expressed confidence in Maye’s ability to master that aspect of things. New England’s new offensive plays can include anywhere from 12-15 words, according to Van Pelt.

“There’s a lot to it,” Van Pelt said. “There’s area for growth there, but that’s not an issue with Drake. He’s a smart guy and he’ll know that.”

Van Pelt, like Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, continues to pump the brakes on the short-term outlook. He referred to Maye’s development as “a marathon, not a sprint,” and said the Patriots will do it the right way.

He does not have a timetable on when Maye will start.

“I think you have to take that as a comes, really,” Van Pelt said. “When those decisions are made they’ll be made together as a group with Eliot (Wolf) and coach Mayo. When that time comes, we’ll see. But there is no timetable. Jacoby, again, is our starter and he’s playing excellent football for us this spring. And Drake is coming on.”

Maye and the Patriots will return to the practice field Thursday before mandatory minicamp, which is open to the media, begins Monday.