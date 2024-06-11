The most common response? There’s too many to count.

That’s how countless New England Patriots fans reacted when NESN asked its social media followers for their favorite Tom Brady memories before the organization’s Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Patriots fans who dove into specifics, though, highlighted many of the most popular.

They included New England’s 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI (duh), the Patriots’ overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs en route to Super Bowl LIII, the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, along with the Brady’s reaction to Malcolm Butler’s interception in Super Bowl XLIX against the Legion Of Boom Seattle Seahawks and many more.

Here are some of the responses which appeared on NESN’s Instagram and Facebook pages:

Rich Clark (Facebook) said: “Down 28-3 in the 3rd quarter, seeing the zip he started to put on the ball and the look in his eyes I knew it wasn’t over yet. I’ve never seen him more intense than that and that’s saying something if you ever saw him play.”

mancojoe (Instagram) said: “The Tuck Rule Game — the game that really started the making of a legend. Yes, the comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl was thrilling, as well.”

andreabella5 (Instagram) said: “The enthusiasm he expressed every time he ran onto the Gillette stadium field with the team! And ‘We ain’t going nowhere Bad boys for life’ videos with Gronk!!”

Jason Rosenburg (Facebook) said: “2018 afc title game at kc. Everyone thought it was time for mahomes to take the torch. Tom wasn’t having that.”

Patrick Mills (Facebook) said: “I have two. First, it was the Super Bowl where he talks about his dad on media day. The other is when Rodger Goodell had to hand Brady the Lombardi trophy after the 4 game suspension that year. Oh yeah, the comeback against Atlanta is the greatest game ever played.”

A handful of non-Patriots fans took to the comments and said their favorite Brady moment was his last one — when he retired from the NFL for good. That might sum up Brady’s career, which featured seven Super Bowls including six in New England, better than anything else.

Patriots fans will have one final opportunity to honor Brady during the Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.