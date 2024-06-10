These Former Patriots Teammates Will Attend Tom Brady Ceremony

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammates are coming out in droves to see the franchise induct the legendary quarterback into the team’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

According to Patriots.com writer Alexandra Francisco, over 100 players who shared the field with Brady during his 20 seasons with the Patriots will be in attendance for the ceremonies at Gillette Stadium.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman, who was at Patriots minicamp practice Monday, and Randy Moss along with Rob Gronkowski highlight the list of ex-teammates coming out to support Brady. Other teammates who will be at the event, per Francisco, include Willie McGinest, Devin McCourty, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, James White, Wes Welker, Kevin Faulk, Matthew Slater, Dan Koppen, Logan Mankins, Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Ninkovich, and Patrick Chung.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding attendees was whether or not Bill Belichick would show up for the festivities. According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, Belichick, who was in attendance among other celebrities for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, will make an appearance.

It will be Belichick’s first return to One Patriot Place after the organization and legendary coach decided to part ways at the outset of this offseason following 24 illustrious seasons.

With Belichick and so many Patriots greats in attendance, it sure will be a grand event as Brady is enshrined into the team Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is set to start at 7 p.m. ET and last two-and-a-half hours. The Patriots suggest fans attending the event should get to their seats by 6:30 p.m.