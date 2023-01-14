These 12 Teammates Highlight Tom Brady’s NFL Longevity

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been the model for many things during his legendary NFL career.

His preparation, consistency, commitment, and above all else, winning ability, are unparalleled. Brady has also showcased longevity in a physically demanding sport that few can only dream of.

Outwit, outplay, outlast. Brady has certainly done all of that, especially the last part. And as the 45-year-old nears the end of his 23rd NFL season, he continues to push back against Father Time.

Brady’s been playing professional football for over half his life — that’s not an exaggeration — and that still doesn’t seem to illustrate perfectly his incredible longevity, which is why we looked at 12 of his teammates throughout the years to paint a better picture of how long Brady has played in the NFL.

Mike Vrabel

Brady was teammates with Vrabel for eight seasons from 2001-08 as the two won three Super Bowl titles together. Vrabel’s playing career ended over a decade ago and he moved on to his next venture as an NFL head coach. Vrabel has guided the Tennessee Titans for five seasons and now sees Brady as an opponent rather than a teammate.

Bruce Armstrong

Armstrong comes from a different era of football as he was a star on the offensive line for the Patriots starting in the late 1980s. The six-time Pro Bowler became a teammate of Brady’s in 2000, the year in which Brady entered the league. That was Armstrong’s final season as he never got to experience first-hand the magic Brady created the following season.

Logan Hall

Not many NFL fans will know much about Hall, since the second-round pick got his feet wet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie in the 2022 season. But at just 22 years old, Hall is actually younger than Brady’s NFL career. Hall was born April 22, 2000. Brady’s career got going when he was drafted No. 199 overall on April 16, 2000.