Bill Belichick might not have a job with the New England Patriots anymore, but he’s always welcomed back at Boston Celtics games.

Belichick has made appearances at Celtics games during the playoffs and made another one Sunday night for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Belichick, who decided to sit in a suite with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens instead of taking a spot courtside, was among the strong contingent of celebrities in attendance to watch the Celtics try to extend their 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

Most of the celebs were professional athletes, including Boston Bruins players Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. Celtics alums Paul Pierce, M.L. Carr, Leon Powe and Tacko Fall also took in the action — good luck to the fan who got stick sitting behind Fall — while Patriots great Matthew Slater was honored during a break in the first half as the Celtics “Hero Among Us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rapper Travis Scott, actor and comedian Chris Tucker, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and rapper BIA, who was born just outside of Boston and performed at halftime, were in attendance as well.

The NBA released the full list of celebrity attendees here.

Check out the celebrities in attendance for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ojbnAPY5j5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 10, 2024

While Belichick was at Game 2, the biggest question is will he be in the building for another big Boston sports moment this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots are honoring Tom Brady on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium with a team Hall of Fame ceremony, and with Belichick already in the state, it would be easy for him to make the trip to the event. But that’s if he’s invited given what’s transpired this offseason.