The New England Patriots on Tuesday announced tickets for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction will be available for public purchase starting Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Gillette Stadium. It will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The Patriots revealed NBC’s Mike Tirico will host the ceremony, which will feature “many former teammates and special guests” in honor of Brady’s 20-year career in New England.

Brady, who was honored before New England’s Week 1 game during the 2023 campaign, is the first player to have the organization’s four-year waiting period waived. Brady will become the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

For more information on the ceremony, the Patriots request you visit gillettestadium.com/BradyInduction.