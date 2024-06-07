Patriots Legend Matt Light Reveals Hilarious Bill Belichick Email Exchange

Matt Light won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots during an 11-year NFL career.

That gave his plenty of time to work with Bill Belichick and learn how to push his buttons.

Light recently joined former New England teammate Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast and shared several Belichick interactions from his time with the Patriots. Particularly, one exchange from the spring before the Patriots’ undefeated 2007 season stands out.

In what Light called “the most treasured thing” from his playing days, Light read through an email conversation with Belichick while the Pro Bowl left tackle was away from the team with the player’s union in Hawaii.

Story continues below advertisement

Light originally thought the email was a prank message from fellow Patriots lineman Dan Koppen before a team employee confirmed it was from Belichick. His head coach reached out to express his feelings on Light commenting to the media on the value of the offseason program while missing that event for the meetings in Hawaii.

Taking advantage of Belichick’s lack of endorsement for the absence, Light broke out the thesaurus to defend himself in the conversation with his head coach. From there, the Patriots coach put a stop to the email chain with an unimpressed response.

You can watch the full clip here.

The Patriots went on to win 18 consecutive games in that season before an upset loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. It seems like New England had quite the offseason program after all.