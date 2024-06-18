Patriots Sign Ex-UFL Standout Ahead Of Training Camp

The New England Patriots announced they’d filled out their 90-man roster on Tuesday with the signing of guard Liam Fornadel.

The 25-year-old went undrafted out of James Madison University in 2021, signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound guard then signed with the DC Defenders of the XFL and stayed with them in 2024 when it merged to the UFL.

Fornadel was a standout at guard, starting every game for the Defenders through two seasons.

New England is set to open training camp to rookies, quarterbacks and injured players on July 19, where Fornadel will be able to showcase his talents.