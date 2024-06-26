BOSTON — Over the last three seasons, the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays have taken turns demolishing each other one series at a time.

The teams meet for a rubber match on Wednesday at Fenway Park after splitting the first two games of the three-game set. That’s not a normalcy in this matchup. The Red Sox and Blue Jays had previously had eight straight series end in sweeps dating back to July 2022.

Boston had three sweeps, including last week in Toronto, while the Blue Jays swept the Red Sox five times during that span. Meetings between the Red Sox and Blue Jays up until this week truly had been all or nothing for one dugout for three years running.

With that trend in the books for now, the Red Sox take the field with a chance to take two out of three and earn their fifth-consecutive series victory. That stretch of series wins over the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds has Boston playing its best baseball of the season as the roster gets healthier.

Boston and Toronto round out the series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.