Red Sox DFA Veteran To Open Roster Spot For Masataka Yoshida

The Red Sox will welcome back one of their best hitters Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Masataka Yoshida was activated from the injured list prior to Boston’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yoshida had been on the shelf since May 1 when he was moved to the IL due to a hand issue. The 30-year-old will bat fifth and serve as the Red Sox’s designated hitter in his first game since April 28.

Boston designated Garrett Cooper for assignment to make room on the active roster for Yoshida, the club announced. The Red Sox acquired Cooper through a trade with the Chicago Cubs back on April 27. The 2022 All-Star appeared in 24 games with the Red Sox before he was DFA’d and posted a .171 batting average with no home runs and five RBIs.

NESN will carry complete coverage of Yoshida’s return game, with pregame action beginning at 6 p.m. ET.