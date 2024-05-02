Red Sox’s Alex Cora Issues Worrying Update On Masataka Yoshida

BOSTON — Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida hit the injured list Wednesday, and it appears he’s headed down a similar path to many of his teammates.

It could be a while before we see the 30-year-old return to the batter’s box.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an injury update prior to Thursday’s matchup with the San Francisco Giants, revealing the medical staff was “still gathering information” on Yoshida’s hand. Boston isn’t ruling out surgery, according to Cora, though it isn’t the expected course of action.

Yoshida underwent an MRI on Wednesday, just days after jamming his hand during an at-bat Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. He was eventually pulled in the sixth inning and replaced by Rob Refsnyder. Yoshida struggled to find consistent playing time before the injury, anyway, going an entire week without making a start leading up to his eventual return to begin Boston’s homestand.

The Red Sox currently have 13 players on the injured list.

Boston has plenty of ways to replace Yoshida’s bat in the lineup, with Dominic Smith, Garrett Cooper, Zack Short and Vaughn Grissom having already joined the club, or being expected to join within the coming days. Smith and Cooper are expected to serve as the designated hitter on occasion, as they each share first base with Bobby Dalbec.

Yoshida is currently on the 10-day injured list, though the Red Sox could transition him onto a longer designation at any time.

The Red Sox and Giants will hit the field for the finale of their three-game set Thursday at Fenway Park. It’ll be the final game between the two teams this season, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.