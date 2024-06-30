BOSTON — Following a pair of consecutive subpar performances from Red Sox pitching, right-hander Josh Winckowski came through.

Having made only three starts through Winckowski’s first 13 appearances entering Sunday’s series finale, the 26-year-old kept a dominant Padres lineup at bay. Winckowski pitched five scoreless innings on 58 pitches thrown while allowing just four base hits.

The much-needed outing even earned Winckowski a favorable possibility of getting his fifth start of 2024 during Boston’s upcoming trip to New York.

“Winck helped us today,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said following Boston’s 4-1 win. “He might help us next week. There’s a good chance he’ll make the next start because he earned it, and the bullpen is in a good spot.”

San Diego’s lineup, which tackled across a combined 20 runs in the first two games of the three-day trip to Fenway Park, went silent once Winckowski took the mound. Cora noted that utilizing the changeup more effectively in the strike zone, which Winckowski emphasized during his time in the minor leagues this season, played a key role in generating contact for outs.

Although starting games isn’t Winckowski’s usual role, the chance to return to the mound as a starter against the arch-rival Yankees left the third-year veteran excited going forward.

“Obviously that’s exciting,” Winckowski said. “Good rivalry between us two and, you know, just keep at it.”

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Padres game:

— Winckowski now owns a 1.15 ERA when pitching as a starter for the Red Sox after having allowed only two earned runs through 15 2/3 innings.

“I’m not surprised. That guy works as hard as anybody on here,” Jarren Duran explained. “… He came out here and showed up today. He’s such a good pitcher. He’s always working hard. He just sits down and works and that’s what I love about him.”

— The Red Sox improved to an MLB-best 13-1 when playing on Sundays.

— Duran homered against San Diego’s Matt Waldron in the fifth inning, giving the 27-year-old outfielder six home runs in his last 22 games.

“I just happened to get a pitch on it and I just happened to put a good swing on it,” Duran said after facing the veteran knuckleballer.

— Boston has gone 12-8 through its last 20 games.

“We’re a lot better than what people thought,” Cora said, “So we’ll take that.”

— The Red Sox will next fly to Miami and open up a three-game interleague series with the Marlins starting Tuesday night. First pitch from LoanDepot Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.