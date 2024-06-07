Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck Paces Rotation, Dominates Again

The Boston Red Sox had more than enough run support for Tanner Houck in Thursday’s 14-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

That kind of boost for one of the American League’s best pitchers in 2024 set the tone for another sensational outing.

Houck allowed just two runs on three hits in seven innings of work, striking out nine White Sox hitters and pitching deep into the series opener when the Red Sox will need a rested bullpen the rest of the weekend. Houck ensured that as Boston gave the final six outs to Cam Booser to end the night.

“Tanner from the mound (was) dominant,” Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Throwing strikes, mixing it up. It was a good one.

Houck consistently gives the Red Sox a chance to win in 2024. He certainly did so on Thursday, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Chicago. Particularly, his ability to go deep in starts is a welcomed shift from one of Boston’s most significant issues as a staff during the 2023 season.

Houck’s growth in the rotation marks a tremendous development for the Red Sox, especially given that he entered spring training with his role less than solidified. Injuries brought him back to the rotation, where he keeps rewarding the Red Sox with his latest chance. Houck credits Andrew Bailey once again for the continued improvements.

“(He’s) being efficient,” Cora added. “I think everybody knew the ability was there, right? This isn’t like a feel-good story late-rounder. I still remember watching at home when he got called up in 2020. He looked the part. Tall, strong, lanky. His demeanor on the mound is awesome.”

While Houck’s ERA actually went up after the start, the Red Sox may be watching the potential American League starting pitcher for the 2024 All-Star Game.

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— Just a day after recording his first MLB hit, infielder Jamie Westbrook lifted his first home run in the big leagues with a solo shot on Thursday.

FIRST MLB HOME RUN FOR JAMIE WESTBROOK #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ruRO5KHRiJ — NESN (@NESN) June 7, 2024

— Ceddanne Rafaela really likes hitting against teams from Chicago.

He tallied his second four-hit game of the season, along with the 17-0 win for the Red Sox over the Chicago Cubs on April 27.

— Houck pitched seven innings for the second-straight outing and the fourth time in his last six starts. The Red Sox are 4-2 in that stretch.

— The White Sox set a franchise record with a 14th consecutive loss, falling to 15-48.

— Boston set a new season-high with 24 hits in the victory. The season-high for runs remains at 17 in the previously discussed 17-0 win on April 27.

— The Red Sox continue the series with the White Sox on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.