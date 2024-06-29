Red Sox Notes: This Pitch Trend Sparked Padres’ Major Rally

BOSTON — The Red Sox got four solid innings of work on the mound from Nick Pivetta and took the lead in the bottom of that frame to start the series against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on Friday night.

That success came to an end promptly in the fifth inning.

Pivetta’s stuff took a turn when he lacked the same feel for his sweeper in the fifth inning. The pitch got hit hard in the frame, notably on a go-ahead home run from Kyle Higashioka. The Red Sox starter allowed four straight and a walk before being lifted with nobody out. That marked a fast shift after allowing just three hits through four innings with four strikeouts.

“The sweeper didn’t perform in that inning,” Alex Cora told reporters. “… It wasn’t able to execute. Everything happened so fast.”

“It was dissatisfying,” Pivetta told reporters. “I left some hanging pitches in the middle of the zone. They took advantage of them because they’re a good baseball team. I gave up a walk and just didn’t really put our team in position to win.”

Things did not improve when Greg Weissert entered for the Red Sox. The Padres simply would not be denied. The first nine batters of the inning reached as San Diego tallied eight hits, nine runs and 13 hitters at the plate in the decisive inning of the 9-2 loss for the Red Sox.

In the blink of an eye, a controlled and competitive night for Boston turned into a blowout that the Red Sox hope to wash away and respond for the chance to still win the series.

Here are more notes from Friday’s Padres-Red Sox game:

— The Red Sox fell to 6-4 all-time against the Padres at Fenway Park.

— Pivetta failed to complete five innings for the second consecutive start.

“I haven’t been doing my job,” Pivetta said. “I need to pitch deeper in baseball games. I need to get ahead of guys probably a little bit better. … I didn’t generate that swing-and-miss.”

— Two-time World Series champion and former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned to Fenway Park on Friday, though he did not play as he remains on the injured list with a fractured shoulder.

Bogaerts did take time to reflect on the injury as well as his relationship with Boston.

Xander Bogaerts emerged from the 3B dugout to acknowledge the Fenway Park crowd.



The Red Sox played a tribute video for Bogaerts after the first inning. pic.twitter.com/Uw52hprql3 — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) June 28, 2024

The Red Sox honored the infielder with a tribute video following the first inning. Bogaerts came out of the visiting dugout to show his appreciation to the Fenway Park crowd.

— Boston dropped back-to-back games for the first time since June 7 and 8 against the Chicago White Sox.

— The Red Sox fall to 16-13 against National League teams and 30-13 when Boston scores first.

— Boston scored two runs or less for just the sixth time this month.

— The Red Sox and Padres continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.