Jarren Duran has put on an All-Star campaign during the 2024 season, but he also has started to become a leader in the Red Sox locker room.

On Saturday, Boston manager Alex Cora talked about having a team leader within the organization. While Cora did not exactly say the 27-year-old is the leader right now, he did say Duran is starting to mold into that

“I’m trying to find the leader of this organization,” Cora said, as reported by The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “(Duran is) going to help us for not only this year but he’s going to help everybody in the future. He loves it and he understands it… he’s becoming a guy.”

Cora emphasized the Red Sox organization needs a leader in the locker room for when current prospects are called up to Boston. Right now, the Red Sox have a lot of prospects in the pipeline who will eventually make their way up to the major leagues.

With prospects eventually making their way onto the MLB roster, Cora hopes Duran can be the player they can look to.

“This is going to set up the organization for the future,” Cora said. “Having a guy that when those (prospects) make it here, they look up (to).”

The Red Sox currently have third baseman Rafael Devers, who has been on the team since 2017. He is one of the only players left from the 2018 World Series team and has become the face of the franchise.

While Devers is someone who leads by example, Duran can be a player who can be more of a vocal leader within the locker room.

“We love (Devers) the way he is,” Cora said. “Just play and lead by example but as a group we need somebody that people look up to. Who better than your leadoff guy that plays every day and he’s been great in the clubhouse?”

Duran has played in all 78 games this season and is batting .288 with a .352 on-base percentage. The outfielder has stolen 20 bases and recorded 26 RBIs.