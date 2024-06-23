Masataka Yoshida had to get used to playing for a new team, in a new league and in a new country last season.

Yoshida’s second season with the Boston Red Sox brought changes, too.

The 30-year-old adapted to a different role with the Red Sox which hasn’t exactly been easy for him. After starting 84 games in left field in 2023, Yoshida has seen only one inning in that spot this season as he has served as Boston’s primary designated hitter when healthy.

“Yeah, I miss playing outfield,” Yoshida told MassLive’s Christopher Smith on Saturday through translator Yutaro Yamaguchi.

Story continues below advertisement

Yoshida had experience as a DH during his seven seasons playing in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, but his results at the plate haven’t been the same as a year ago. Yoshida is batting just .228 with two home runs and two RBIs in 33 games.

“It’s not like I’ve never hit as a DH. I did that in Japan, too,” Yoshida said. “So I am trying to do everything I can do to stay ready during the game.”

Yoshida seemed to find his offensive stride in late April with a four-hit performance against the Chicago Cubs. But then he spent over a month on the injured list due to a thumb injury and hasn’t gotten back into a grove in the batter’s box. He is just 4-for-34 since returning on June 11 and wasn’t in the lineup for Boston’s win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

“It is what it is, right? The injury happened and it sucks,” Yoshida said. “But all I’ve got to do right now is go up from here. I do everything I can do each and every day to get my swing back and just go up from here.”