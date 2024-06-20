Red Sox Outfielder Smashes Pair Of Homers In Rehab Start

The Boston Red Sox are in quite the groove, winning five straight games after a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston rolls on as winners of eight of their last 10 games and does so without two prominent bats in the lineup.

While Triston Casas remains a few weeks away from a return, Wilyer Abreu is on the doorstep for the Red Sox after a strong rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday night.

Abreu roped a line-drive home run over the right field wall at Polar Park in the first inning. Later in the game, Abreu went to the opposite field for another solo shot. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-5 on the night with both hits coming by way of the big fly.

Story continues below advertisement

How ya feelin' Wilyer? 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/43GxDyJCkj — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 19, 2024

Wilyer might be feelin' good 😄 pic.twitter.com/sNtNcpPHI0 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 20, 2024

Abreu went on the injured list after falling on the dugout steps and last played on June 2. Prior to the ankle injury, the 24-year-old slashed .272/.344/.485 with six home runs and an .829 OPS through 53 games for the Red Sox.

Abreu’s incoming boost should lift the Red Sox lineup further and give greater flexibility to the outfield alongside Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Tyler O’Neill.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston’s finding a surge midway through the third month of the season. Abreu’s return could allow the Red Sox to find another gear and push away from their .500 ways.