Red Sox Place Wilyer Abreu On Injured List, Recall Catcher

The Red Sox are hopeful for the quick return of two outfielders, but another left-handed bat has landed on the injured list in the interim.

Boston on Tuesday announced in a press release it placed Wilyer Abreu on the 10-day injured list and Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The news was first revealed by Alex Cora on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego with Arcand” when the Red Sox manager noted the 24-year-old suffered a right ankle sprain after he slipped down the dugout steps during Sunday’s loss to the Detriot Tigers at Fenway Park.

Abreu had been one of Boston’s most consistent bats. The outfielder hit six home runs and recorded 22 RBIs off a 130 OPS+ in 53 games before Tuesday. Abreu’s IL move came two days after Vaughn Grissom and Romy González were placed on the IL. But there continues to be optimism for Tyler O’Neill and Masataka Yoshida’s returns.

Heineman played in one MLB game this season. The 32-year-old hit two home runs and delivered eight RBIs in 22 games for Triple-A Worcester this season.

Bobby Dalbec will start at right field for the first time in his major-league career when the Red Sox begin their series against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with an hour of pregame at 6 p.m.