The Boston Red Sox wrapped up a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a 7-3 win on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

With the win, Boston improves to 40-35 while Toronto falls to 35-39.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston entered Wednesday’s game with the chance to sweep their fourth series of the season.

The Red Sox went right back to a recently advantageous combination of power and speed.

Enmanuel Valdez and Jarren Duran each homered for the sixth time this season and added another layer to the offense. On the base paths, Duran, David Hamilton and Romy Gonzalez combined to steal five bases.

The offense tacked on with four runs over the final four frames, steadily adding on to pull away from the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox also saw signs of progress from Brayan Bello, who struggled after a solid month of April. The Boston righty needed just 88 pitches to work through six innings, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran lifted his sixth home run of the season.

Smashed it (433 feet‼️) into the second deck pic.twitter.com/XNR5Qpk9TN — NESN (@NESN) June 20, 2024

— Valdez blasted his sixth long ball of 2024.

— Bello allowed two earned runs or less in a start for the first time since May 12.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. First pitch at Great American Ball Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.