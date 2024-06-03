Red Sox Reportedly Promote Two Talented Position Prospects

Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell a year ago had just wrapped up his final collegiate season with Georgia Tech.

Now, the 21-year-old second baseman is quickly moving his way through the Red Sox farm system.

The Red Sox promoted Campbell, who is in his first full pro season after Boston selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft, from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on Sunday, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Campbell seemed to confirm the report by posting news about his promotion on his Instagram story.

Campbell isn’t the only Red Sox prospect on the move as Matthew Lugo is expected to head up to Triple-A Worcester from Portland, per Speier.

Campbell has showcased a potent power bat with Greenville while splitting his time at second base and center field. He slashed .306/.418/.558 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games with the Drive this season.

“In college, my approach was just groundballs and line drives, kind of keeping everything low and trying to get on base, trying to run everything out,” Campbell told Speier. “I shifted my sights this year since I have power. I’m trying to find that. I’m getting more used to it, trying to hit the ball more in the air.”

Lugo, 23, underwent a power surge of his own with Portland. He belted 11 home runs in 43 games this season after hitting just five all of last year. Lugo, who is the nephew of nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltrán, also batted .315 with 35 RBIs.

After Lugo split his time playing the infield and outfield last season, he’s been exclusively on the grass in 2024 by manning left field.

According to MLB Pipeline, Campbell is ranked as Boston’s No. 30 prospect while Lugo didn’t crack the top-30 list.