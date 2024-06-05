The Red Sox and the Braves will wrap up their two-game series Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Tyler O’Neill will be back in Boston’s starting nine after a brief stint on the injured list due to a knee issue. O’Neill’s return arrived at a welcomed time for the Red Sox, whose outfield depth took a hit Tuesday when they placed Wilyer Abreu on the IL. O’Neill will bat fifth and patrol the grass alongside Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Boston will give the ball to Nick Pivetta for the matinee matchup. The right-hander struggled against the Braves in Atlanta, where he allowed five earned runs on seven hits over four innings May 8. Pivetta will be opposed by fellow righty Spencer Schwellenbach, who gave up three runs on five hits over five frames in his Major League Baseball debut against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Braves-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (30-31)

Jarren Duran, LF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Dominic Smith, 1B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (2-4, 4.08 ERA)

BRAVES (34-24)

Michael Harris II, CF

Austin Riley, 3B

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Adam Duvall, RF

Jarred Kelenic, LF

Orlando Arcia, SS

Spencer Schwellenbach, RHP (0-1, 5.40 ERA)