Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Tyler O’Neill, Bobby Dalbec Return

The Red Sox will look to even their three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Boston will have Tyler O’Neill to help its effort.

O’Neill will slot in as the designated hitter, with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder still filling up the outfield. Bobby Dalbec will get the start at first base, his first start since officially winning the depth battle with Garrett Cooper, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Jamie Westbrook will also get his own spot in the lineup, spelling Enmanuel Valdez at second base.

Duran, Refsnyder, O’Neill and Rafael Devers will kick things off, with Connor Wong, Westbrook and Dalbec in the middle. David Hamilton will slide to the eight-hole after batting second Tuesday, with Rafaela in the nine-hole. Nick Pivetta will do the pitching, matching up with his former team for the first time at Fenway.

The Sox and Phils are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (33-34)

Jarren Duran LF

Rob Refsnyder RF

Tyler O’Neill DH

Rafael Devers 3B

Connor Wong C

Jamie Westbrook 2B

Bobby Dalbec 1B

David Hamilton SS

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Nick Pivetta, RHP (3-4, 3.40 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (46-20)

TBD

Cristopher Sánchez, LHP (3-3, 2.71 ERA)