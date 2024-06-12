Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Tyler O’Neill, Bobby Dalbec Return

The Red Sox will look to even their three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Boston will have Tyler O’Neill to help its effort.
O’Neill will slot in as the designated hitter, with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder still filling up the outfield. Bobby Dalbec will get the start at first base, his first start since officially winning the depth battle with Garrett Cooper, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Jamie Westbrook will also get his own spot in the lineup, spelling Enmanuel Valdez at second base.
Duran, Refsnyder, O’Neill and Rafael Devers will kick things off, with Connor Wong, Westbrook and Dalbec in the middle. David Hamilton will slide to the eight-hole after batting second Tuesday, with Rafaela in the nine-hole. Nick Pivetta will do the pitching, matching up with his former team for the first time at Fenway.
Story continues below advertisement
More Red Sox
The Sox and Phils are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (33-34)
Jarren Duran LF
Rob Refsnyder RF
Tyler O’Neill DH
Rafael Devers 3B
Connor Wong C
Jamie Westbrook 2B
Bobby Dalbec 1B
David Hamilton SS
Ceddanne Rafaela CF
Nick Pivetta, RHP (3-4, 3.40 ERA)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (46-20)
TBD
Story continues below advertisement
Cristopher Sánchez, LHP (3-3, 2.71 ERA)
Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images