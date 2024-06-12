Why Red Sox DFA’d Garrett Cooper, Hung Onto Bobby Dalbec

The Boston Red Sox designated first baseman Garrett Cooper for assignment on Tuesday. The move was to make room for Masataka Yoshida.

Cooper hit for a .171 batting average and had four doubles, five RBIs, three walks and 22 strikeouts through 24 games with the Red Sox.

Yoshida was back in the lineup on Tuesday as the designated hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park. He was placed on the injured list May 1 due to a left thumb strain.

With the move to designate Cooper for assignment, Bobby Dalbec stayed on the Red Sox’s roster. Manager Alex Cora explained on Tuesday his reason for keeping Dalbec.

“Versatility,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “We kept Bobby. He can play third. He can play first. He can play the outfield. So that’s why we kept Bobby over Coop.”

After being called up from Triple-A Worcester on June 2, Dalbec has hit .214, along with a .313 on-base percentage in seven games played with the Red Sox. Dalbec hit three RBIs and hit one home run in that time.

While Dalbec came up through the Red Sox system as a first baseman, he has embraced his versatile role on defense. Dalbec played in right field on June 4 against the Atlanta Braves. He also has played third base as a temporary replacement for Rafal Devers.