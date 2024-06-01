Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Boston Seeks Second-Straight Win

The Red Sox offense came alive Friday night, and they’ll look for a repeat performance in Saturday matinee action.

Ceddanne Rafaela and Tanner Houck were the stars of the night in Boston’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Rafaela notched his first multi-home run game, and Houck continued his Cy Young campaign.

Manager Alex Cora hands the ball to Cooper Criswell on Saturday. The right-hander went four innings in Boston’s loss to the Orioles in Baltimore last Monday. He gave up seven runs off as many hits and only struck out two batters.

Dominic Smith moves up to the third spot with Reese McGuire rotating in for Connor Wong. McGuire will bat ahead of Rafaela, who moves up to the eighth spot. Enmanuel Valdez will be the designated hitter and bat fifth in place of Rob Refsnyder.

First pitch for Boston-Detroit is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups for the Red Sox and Tigers.

BOSTON RED SOX (29-29)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Dominic Smith, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Enmanuel Valdez, DH

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

David Hamilton, SS

Cooper Criswell, RHP (2-2, 3.96 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (28-29)

Matt Vierling, RF

Riley Greene, LF

Wenceel Pérez, CF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Colt Keith, DH

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Zach McKinstry, 2B

Javier Báez, SS

Jake Rogers, C

Reese Olson, RHP (1-5, 1.92 ERA)