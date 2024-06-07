Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Jaime Westbrook Start

The Red Sox on Friday continue their series against the White Sox and will hope to extend their hot streak.

Boston on Thursday handed Chicago its 14th-straight loss thanks to its explosive offense and Tanner Houck’s continued dominance.

Jamie Westbrook will continue his inspiring story as he gets the start at second base and will bat sixth behind Tyler O’Neill. Ceddanne Rafaela will pair up with him at shortstop. Rob Refsnyder and Connor Wong will move up to second and third in the order, respectively. Bobby Dalbec will get the start at first base and bat eighth in the order.

Cooper Criswell will get the start for Boston opposite Garrett Crochet. Criswell’s last start was last Saturday in a win over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. The right-hander struck over five batters in five innings and gave up one run off four hits.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Boston-Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled at 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame starting at 7 p.m.

Here are the lineups for the Red Sox and White Sox.

BOSTON RED SOX (32-31)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Jamie Westbrook, 2B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Cooper Criswell, RHP (3-2, 3.92 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (15-48)

Corey Julks, LF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Gavin Sheets, DH

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Paul DeJong, SS

Oscar Colás, RF

Korey Lee, C

Lenyn Sosa, 3B

Garrett Crochet, LHP (5-5, 3.49 ERA)