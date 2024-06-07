The Chicago White Sox are down bad, but the local broadcast crew for the club hasn’t lost their optimism.

Before Thursday night’s matchup against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, NBC Sports Chicago’s John Schriffen felt confident the White Sox would end their 13-game losing streak.

“I feel good. (Thursday) is the night the losing streak comes to an end,” Schriffen said on the broadcast. “We’ve got new blood in the lineup. New guys who are looking for their first major league hit and Paul DeJong with the wind blowing out, maybe he adds to his total (Thursday).”

The Red Sox proceeded to overwhelm Chicago with a 14-2 win as Tanner Houck added to his Cy Young campaign. The result was the White Sox’s 14th-straight defeat, which broke a franchise record set in 1924. However, Schriffen’s broadcast partner Steve Stone didn’t let those vibes deter him.

“You can put that 14 up there because it’s gonna stay there because Garrett Crochett wins (Friday),” Stone said, per Awful Announcing. “That’s the way this series goes by the way. Red Sox win the first one. White Sox win the second one then they’ll worry about three and four when they get there, but that’s the guy that’s gonna end it (Friday). It’ll stay at 14.”

An audacious claim from Stone but probably one White Sox fans also hope for in Friday’s matchup. First pitch for the second matchup of the four-game series between Boston and Chicago is scheduled at 8:10 p.m. ET on NESN.